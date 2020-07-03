UrduPoint.com
All Possible Steps To Be Taken For Social Protection Of Down And Out People: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:58 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that being a state's responsibility, the government would take all possible measures for providing social protection to the down and out people in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that being a state's responsibility, the government would take all possible measures for providing social protection to the down and out people in the country.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with his Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar and Focal Person on Panagah Nasimur Rehman here which reviewed the measures to improve the arrangements at Panagahs (shelter homes) and facilities being extended to the people there under Ehsaas programme.

The prime minister said that besides bringing consistent improvements in the facilities at the shelter homes, the self respect of the beneficiaries must also be honoured.

