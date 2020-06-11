UrduPoint.com
All Possible Steps To Be Taken To Stabilize Price Of Wheat

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:16 PM

All possible steps to be taken to stabilize price of wheat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that all possible steps would be taken to stabilize the price of wheat.

He said this while presiding over a meeting which discussed prices of wheat and flour here on Thursday.

The minister said that price of wheat would come down if 500,000 tonnes of wheat imported on immediate basis. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had removed all the hurdles for importing wheat. Private sector could import as much wheat as per their requirement, he maintained.

Aleem Khan said that food department should prepare new recommendations with regard to price of wheat and flour.

He underlined the need to change the mechanism to give targeted subsidy on flour and added that it was not justified that everyone gets subsidy on flour.

Government would not allow hoarders to play with the people, he added.

He said, "Demand and supply issue leads to increase and decrease in prices of the wheat and flour."During the meeting Food Secretary Waqas Ali Mehmood gave detailed briefing on wheat and flour situationin the province.

