All Possible Steps Under Way To Control Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 07:39 PM

All possible steps under way to control coronavirus



FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Chief Minister Complaint Cell Punjab Chaudhry Mehboob Alam Sindhu has said that the government is taking all possible steps to control coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, issued here on Tuesday, he said that the government had developed a mobile phone application (App) to deal with coronavirus threat.

This app will provide necessary guidance and educate people about the preventive measures against coronavirus.

He said people's cooperation was imperative to overcome the pandemic and appealed to people to act on the government instructions strictly.

