All power feeders of Murree restored: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday said that all power feeders of Murree have been restored.

Repair work of some local faults were also being carried out, he tweeted.

He said the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) employees continued repair and maintenance work despite heavy snowfall.