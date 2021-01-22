UrduPoint.com
All Power Projects To Be Complete On Time In GB: Secretary

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:00 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary Power Gilgit Baltistan Sajjad Haider Friday said that all power projects in Gilgit-Baltistan would be completed on time while the 20 MW power project has been approved and work would be started soon.

While talking to media persons here, he said that consumers in Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghazar and Chilas city were facing power shortage. He said that in Gilgit we had the capacity to generate 32 MW of electricity and this was the surplus in summer and five times more in winter.

He said smart meters and digital meters have been introduced in Gilgit and after the installation of these meters the demand for electricity would decrease.

The Secretary power further said that after the success in Saqwer, Zulfiqar Abad, Kanodas, Cinema Bazaar, Ghari Bazaar and NLI Market, digital meters would now be installed in Gilgit city as well.

The power department was now installing meters approved by WAPDA so that used power units could be obtained in a better way which would also satisfy the public.

