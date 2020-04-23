UrduPoint.com
All Precautionary Measures, SOPs To Be Observed During Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :All the precautionary measures will be taken and SOPs will be observed during the Holy month of Ramzan in Bahawalpur Division.

This was stated by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry in a meeting with Ulema of Bahawalpur Division at his office on Thursday.

He said that prayers and Tarawih would be held at Masajid under the guidelines provided by the government. He said that people should come to Masajid after doing ablution at their homes and try to bring their own prayer mats.

He said that people of ages above 50 years, sick and children should avoid going to Masajid or Imam Bargahs.

The commissioners also asked to maintain a safe distance of 6 feet between Namazis and ensure disinfecting sprays at all the Masajid and Imam Bargahs. He also asked not to arrange Iftaar and Sehri at Masajid.

The meeting was attended by the Ulema of various sects. Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak, District Police Officer Soahib Ashraf, and Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada were also present on the occasion.

