All preparation finalized for GB elections

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Preparation for Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Assembly elections has been finalized to ensure smooth polling process following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

The registered voters in the area are 745361 and 1160 polling stations has been set up across GB among which 418 has been declared very sensitive and 311 as sensitive.

330 candidates from 24 Constituencies will take part in these election. Process of polling will be continued without any interval from 8 am to 5 pm. Deployment of staff and materials will be completed by the 6 pm in 23 constituencies of three divisions of Gilgit Baltistan.

More than 15000 security personnel from GB, Punjab, KPK, Sind and Bolochistan have been sent to their respective polling stations across GB.

Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan has prohibited to carry mobile phones and other such devices inside the polling stations and within the parameters of 100 meters, banners and posters of contesting candidates and within the perameters of 400 meters campaign of contesting candidates has been prohibited.