UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Preparation Finalized For GB Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 03:29 PM

All preparation finalized for GB elections

Preparation for Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Assembly elections has been finalized to ensure smooth polling process following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Preparation for Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Assembly elections has been finalized to ensure smooth polling process following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

The registered voters in the area are 745361 and 1160 polling stations has been set up across GB among which 418 has been declared very sensitive and 311 as sensitive.

330 candidates from 24 Constituencies will take part in these election. Process of polling will be continued without any interval from 8 am to 5 pm. Deployment of staff and materials will be completed by the 6 pm in 23 constituencies of three divisions of Gilgit Baltistan.

More than 15000 security personnel from GB, Punjab, KPK, Sind and Bolochistan have been sent to their respective polling stations across GB.

Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan has prohibited to carry mobile phones and other such devices inside the polling stations and within the parameters of 100 meters, banners and posters of contesting candidates and within the perameters of 400 meters campaign of contesting candidates has been prohibited.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Mobile Gilgit Baltistan From

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari wishes happy Diwali to her Hindu fri ..

15 minutes ago

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister to Go to US on Sunda ..

2 minutes ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Minister Meets With Russi ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Arrest Plotter of Kabul University T ..

2 minutes ago

Farooq Sattar tests positive for Coronavirus

41 minutes ago

13 police stations get new vehicles in distt Rajan ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.