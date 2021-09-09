All preparations finalized for cantonment board elections: Razziq

Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Abdul Razziq on Thursday announced that the polling for cantonment board elections in three districts of Balochistan would be held on September 12

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Abdul Razziq on Thursday announced that the polling for cantonment board elections in three districts of Balochistan would be held on September 12.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference. He said the cantonment board elections would be held on September 12 in three districts including Quetta, Zhob and Loralai.

As many as 28, 945 voters from Quetta, 808 from Zhob and 1,231 from Loralai will exercise votes in their respective areas during the elections, he said.

He informed that there are 35 candidates in the queue for Quetta and seven for Zhob.

He said that one independent candidate has been elected unopposed in Loralai while five candidates are in the contest for one seat in Loralai.

Provincial Election Commissioner Abdul Razziq said parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Jamiat Ulema-e islam, (JUI), PPP, PML-N, other parties and Independent candidates were contesting the cantonment election.

At least 31 polling stations have been set up for five wards of Quetta while two polling stations have been set up in Zhob and Loralai each, he said.

The polling would continue from 8 am to 5 pm without interruption, he said.