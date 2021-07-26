All preparations for 9th, 11th grade exams completed in KP: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai here Monday said that all preparations have been completed for smooth holding of 9th and 11th grade examinations starting tomorrow(Tuesday) across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As many as 415,962 candidates would appear in 9th class and 256,234 in 11th class examinations that would continue till August 3, 2021 for whom all arrangements were completed, he added.

The minister in his tweet has bucked up the students and wished them good luck for the examinations.

As many as 415,962 candidates including 249,239 male and 166,723 female would appear in 9th grade and 256,234 candidates including 151,853 male and 104,381 female in grade 11th would appear in examinations.

A total of 86,204 candidates including 26,780 male and 59,424 female would appear in 9th grade examination to be conducted by Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Peshawar.

Similarly, 54,947 candidates including 36,889 male and 18058 female would appear in the said examination under BISE Malakand, 62703 including 37651 male and 25052 female under BISE Abbottabad, 7,1011 candidates including 45,013 male and 25,998 female by BISE Mardan.

Likewise, BISE Bannu would take 9th grade exam from about 27,805 candidates including 22,182 male and 5,623 female, 42,204 including 30,853 male and 11,351 female by BISE Kohat whereas BISE Swat would test 48,110 candidates including 33,825 male and 14,285 female and DI Khan board would examine abilities of 22,978 candidates including 16046 male and 6932 female.

Regarding 11th class examination including FA/FSc, BISE Peshawar has prepared all arrangements and issued roll number slips to students and appointed examiners for smooth conduct of the examination.

As many as 57,048 candidates including 17,447 male and 39,601female would appear in 11th grade examination to be conducted by BISE Peshawar, 32,026 candidates including 22,078 male and 9,948 female by BISE Malakand, 38,972 including 22,223 male and 16,749 female by BISE Abbottabad, 43,530 candidates including 28,030 male and 15500 female by BISE Mardan.

BISE Bannu would test 16,956 candidates including 13,566 male and 3,390 female whereas BISE Kohat would judge abilities of 24,279 candidates including 17,946 male and 6,333 female besides BISE Swat would hold examination from 28,682 including 20,456 male and 8226 female. Similarly, 14,741 candidates including 10,107 male and 4634 female would appear in 11th grade examination to be conducted by BISE DI Khan.