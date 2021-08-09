All primary legislation available on website: NA told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Ali Bokhari on Monday informed the National Assembly that all Primary legislation has been updated on the website https://pakistancode.gov.pk till now.

Replying to various questions during Question Hour, she said the website https://pakistancode.gov.pk was running since January 2020 and updation of subordinate legislation was in progress.

She said all laws/rules with amendments would be expected to be updated within six months.

To another question, she said information about setting up model courts was not available with the Ministry as these were administered by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Federal Judicial academy had been requested, to provide the requisite information, vide this Division's letters dated 7th February, 2020, 26th February, 2020, 1st April, 2020, 29th April, 2020, 3rd June, 2020, 10th July, 2020, 4th September, 2020, 23rd November, 2020, 21st January, 2021, 19th February, 2021, 05th April, 2021, 14th June, 2021and 02-08-2021.

Once the information was received the same would be provided to the National Assembly, she said.