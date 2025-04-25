All Private Educational Institutions Working Under APPSMA Will Remain Closed Tomorrow
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 11:04 PM
All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APPSMA) and Central Organization of Traders have announced a nationwide strike on Saturday to express solidarity with the Muslims of Gaza and Palestine
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APPSMA) and Central Organization of Traders have announced a nationwide strike on Saturday to express solidarity with the Muslims of Gaza and Palestine.
President of APPSMA Punjab chapter Abrar Ahmed Khan told APP that all private educational institutions organized by All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association will remain closed tomorrow, while private schools associations, business community, political and religious organizations have appealed to make tomorrow’s strike a success.
He said that they condemn the Israeli cruelty and barbarity on the defenseless Muslims of Gaza. Central President of Organization of Traders Kashif Chaudhry while talking to APP said that Palestine is an unresolved issue, Muslim rulers and world community will have to break their silence on Israeli barbarity and terrorism.
Col. (retd) Fawad Hanif said that Israeli cruelty and barbarity is the darkest chapter in human history. President of the Punjab Traders Association Sharjeel Mir said that Israel is openly violating international human rights laws. OIC countries must adopt a common strategy to stop Israeli cruelty and barbarity. All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APSMA) senior leader Malik Muhammad Ijaz said, "It is our responsibility to raise our voice for the Palestinian people on every platform." Central Senior Vice President APSMA Muhammad Furqan Chaudhry said that barbaric terrorism is not only an insult to international laws but also a shameful stain on the forehead of humanity.
