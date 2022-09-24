All private hospitals directed to ensure 20 beds for dengue patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has directed all private teaching hospitals of the province to make arrangements for the allocation of at least 20 non-profit beds for dengue patients.

PHC sources said on Saturday that hospitals had been directed to make 20 non-profit beds functional within 48 hours upon receiving a notice from the PHC.

These include, beds in the high-dependency units as well.

To ensure the implementation of the directions, authorized officers of the PHC would visit hospitals from time to time.

It is pertinent to mention here that these beds would be from the mandatory quota of non-profit 35 per cent of the total number of beds, which is in terms of Recognition Standard 4.2 of theMedical and Dental Council 'Initial Recognition Framework For Medical and Dental Schoolsin Pakistan-2019'.