All Private Housing Societies Should Be Audited: Senior Member BoR

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 08:33 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (BoR) Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed that all the private housing societies should be audited.

He said that strict legal action will be taken against the private housing societies that do not conduct the audit.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman while presiding over the monthly meeting to review the performance of stamp inspectors, said that notices would be given to the private housing societies, and non-performing private housing societies would be sealed.

Member Taxes Naveed Haider Shirazi, Chief Stamp Inspector Muhammad Tariq and others attended the meeting and a briefing was given to SMB regarding CVT and Stamp Duty.

Zahid Akhtar Zaman asserted that all records of sales and purchases in private housing societies should be available in the registrar's office.

Strict crackdowns would be held against those selling fake stamp papers and inspectors should ensure daily checking of all stamp vendors, he added. The sale and purchase process should also be closely monitored through the mobile app, he added.

He said that special monitoring should be done on the transfer of residential and commercial buildings and the photos of the transferred property should be made a part of the record. He directed the stamp inspectors that the audit of the offices of the registrars and registry clerks should be ensured and the recovery should be submitted to the government treasury in time. He said that stamp inspectors' offices would be established in divisions and districts, the service structure of stamp inspectors would be improved and new stamp inspectors would also be recruited.

