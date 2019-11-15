UrduPoint.com
All Privileges To PM's Special Assistant As Per Law : Minister Of State For Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that all privileges being given to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information & Broadcasting were as per rules and enacted laws.

Responding to a supplementary question in National Assembly, raised by PPPP lawmaker Jam Abdul Karim Bijar, the minister said "all privileges are being given to Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan as per Act and law".

According to the written reply received to the National Assembly from the Cabinet Division about details of perks and privileges to Special Assistant to PM, it has been stated that PM, in terms of S.

No. 1 A of schedule V�A to the Rules of business, 1973 is, inter alia, empowered to determine the salaries, allowances and privileges of Special Assistants to the Prime Minister.

It further stated that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information & Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan had been granted the status of Minister of State. Accordingly, she is entitled to salary, allowances and privileges whichare normally available to Ministers of State under the Federal Ministers andMinisters of State (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) Act, 1975.

