All problems hindering completion of construction projects to be resolved timely: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works, Mohammad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that negotiation with Federal government in the light of due rights of the province was underway and all the hospitals, jails and darulamans would be revamped timely.

He expressed these views while addressing a performance review meeting that was attended by all chief engineers and superintendents of C&W, Peshawar division at Communication Room here.

The meeting was briefed about the under construction and completed buildings and roads including Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Children Hospital Mardan, sports Complex Nowshera, Darul Uloom Haqania Akora Khattak, Children Maternity Hospital Bara Road Peshawar, Judical Complex Charsadda and construction work on the roads of district Khyber.

The minister directed the officers to settle all the problems hindering the completion of the under construction projects and point out the scarcity of funds so that all the problems could be addressed by the concerned forum.

Mohammad Ali Shah said that he would inspect all the ongoing construction projects in different districts and would close projects that were being constructed with substandard material and against the principle guidelines of construction.