UrduPoint.com

All Problems Of GB To Be Addressed On Priority Basis: Kaira

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 06:30 PM

All problems of GB to be addressed on priority basis: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, and the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid discussed the constitutional issues of Gilgit-Baltistan and the plan of mutual consultation regarding the determination and supply of wheat price.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, a detailed exchange was held during the meeting about the security situation in Gilgit-Baltistan, development projects, budget issues, and wheat supply.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said he had met the Prime Minister regarding salaries, development projects, and wheat supply in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said he will continue to solve the problems of Gilgit-Baltistan regardless of any political affiliation.

He said the whole country was facing problems due to the prevailing economic crisis, however, relevant forums would be approached to solve the economic problems of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Last year, Kaira added, the budgets of all the provinces were cut, but the annual budget of Gilgit-Baltistan was maintained.

In the meeting, wheat supply and prices were also discussed in detail. It was also agreed upon to set up a plan of action regarding wheat price determination and supply with mutual consultation of all political parties.

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid said budget problems were faced with reference to PSDP projects, ADP projects, and salaries. "Reforms are being introduced in the fields of education, health, and agriculture." The GB Orders of 2018 and 2019 of Gilgit-Baltistan and the case in the Supreme Court over the matter were also discussed in the meeting.

It was also agreed on mutual consultation regarding the constitutional issues of Gilgit-Baltistan. Qamar Zaman Kaira assured all kinds of support to Gilgit-Baltistan on behalf of the ministry and said that enhanced relations between the provincial government and the ministry would help resolve the issues faced by GB.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Chief Minister Exchange Education Budget Agriculture Qamar Zaman Kaira Price 2018 2019 All Government Wheat

Recent Stories

MoIAT to offer training to industrial SMEs, nation ..

MoIAT to offer training to industrial SMEs, national talent under &#039;Future I ..

14 minutes ago
 Barakah: Emirati leadership in environmentally-fri ..

Barakah: Emirati leadership in environmentally-friendly energy transition

14 minutes ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division participates in PAM ses ..

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in PAM session in Morocco

14 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth unveils activities o ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth unveils activities of National Reading Month 2023

29 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2023 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Win

40 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank approves AED 6.1 billion ..

Emirates Development Bank approves AED 6.1 billion in financing during 2022

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.