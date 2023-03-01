All problems of GB to be addressed on priority basis: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, and the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid discussed the constitutional issues of Gilgit-Baltistan and the plan of mutual consultation regarding the determination and supply of wheat price.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, a detailed exchange was held during the meeting about the security situation in Gilgit-Baltistan, development projects, budget issues, and wheat supply.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said he had met the Prime Minister regarding salaries, development projects, and wheat supply in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said he will continue to solve the problems of Gilgit-Baltistan regardless of any political affiliation.

He said the whole country was facing problems due to the prevailing economic crisis, however, relevant forums would be approached to solve the economic problems of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Last year, Kaira added, the budgets of all the provinces were cut, but the annual budget of Gilgit-Baltistan was maintained.

In the meeting, wheat supply and prices were also discussed in detail. It was also agreed upon to set up a plan of action regarding wheat price determination and supply with mutual consultation of all political parties.

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid said budget problems were faced with reference to PSDP projects, ADP projects, and salaries. "Reforms are being introduced in the fields of education, health, and agriculture." The GB Orders of 2018 and 2019 of Gilgit-Baltistan and the case in the Supreme Court over the matter were also discussed in the meeting.

It was also agreed on mutual consultation regarding the constitutional issues of Gilgit-Baltistan. Qamar Zaman Kaira assured all kinds of support to Gilgit-Baltistan on behalf of the ministry and said that enhanced relations between the provincial government and the ministry would help resolve the issues faced by GB.