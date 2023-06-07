All problems of PHP Jawans to be redressed on priority basis: Addl. IG

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General (IG) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Police Rao Abdul Kareem has said that PHP Jawans were performing their duties diligently. Hence, their all problems would be redressed on top priority basis.

During his visit to Regional PHP Office Faisalabad, he held a meeting with PHP officers and said that it was the first and foremost duty of patrolling police to safeguard the highways and prevent the road accidents.

He appreciated the performance of PHP Jawans in Faisalabad region and directed them to further improve their performance by identifying black spots on highways to reduce chances of fatal accidents at maximum extent.

He said that serving the humanity was utmost responsibility of the patrolling officers and for this purpose, proactive policing was imperative to curb the crimes. He however warned the patrolling Jawans that negligence in discipline and turnout was unforgivable because the government was spending huge amount on their welfare and they should also return it through their excellent performance.

He further said that usage of E-Police App, travel Eye and E-gadgets was effective to control crimes and apprehend the criminals.

He also directed the all PHP personnel including In charges of patrolling posts and Muharrars to work hard to win trust of the public by rendering services and effective inter personal communication.

Later, a question-answer session was also held in which PHP officers raised important question and highlight various problems being confronted by the PHP personnel. The Addl. IG assured to redress the same on top priority basis.

Earlier, the Additional IG Patrolling accorded a rousing reception on his arrival at Regional PHP Office where he planted a sapling in the lawn. He also visited monument of Shuhda Punjab High Patrol and laid a floral wreath there in addition to offering "Fateha" for departed souls of the PHP martyrs.