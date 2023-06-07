UrduPoint.com

All Problems Of PHP Jawans To Be Redressed On Priority Basis: Addl. IG

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 06:10 PM

All problems of PHP Jawans to be redressed on priority basis: Addl. IG

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General (IG) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Police Rao Abdul Kareem has said that PHP Jawans were performing their duties diligently. Hence, their all problems would be redressed on top priority basis.

During his visit to Regional PHP Office Faisalabad, he held a meeting with PHP officers and said that it was the first and foremost duty of patrolling police to safeguard the highways and prevent the road accidents.

He appreciated the performance of PHP Jawans in Faisalabad region and directed them to further improve their performance by identifying black spots on highways to reduce chances of fatal accidents at maximum extent.

He said that serving the humanity was utmost responsibility of the patrolling officers and for this purpose, proactive policing was imperative to curb the crimes. He however warned the patrolling Jawans that negligence in discipline and turnout was unforgivable because the government was spending huge amount on their welfare and they should also return it through their excellent performance.

He further said that usage of E-Police App, travel Eye and E-gadgets was effective to control crimes and apprehend the criminals.

He also directed the all PHP personnel including In charges of patrolling posts and Muharrars to work hard to win trust of the public by rendering services and effective inter personal communication.

Later, a question-answer session was also held in which PHP officers raised important question and highlight various problems being confronted by the PHP personnel. The Addl. IG assured to redress the same on top priority basis.

Earlier, the Additional IG Patrolling accorded a rousing reception on his arrival at Regional PHP Office where he planted a sapling in the lawn. He also visited monument of Shuhda Punjab High Patrol and laid a floral wreath there in addition to offering "Fateha" for departed souls of the PHP martyrs.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Visit Road Same Philippine Peso Criminals All Government Top

Recent Stories

Dubai selected to host UITP Global Public Transpor ..

Dubai selected to host UITP Global Public Transport Summit in 2026

7 minutes ago
 Organizing youth conference by Muslim League is a ..

Organizing youth conference by Muslim League is a reflection of youth empowermen ..

8 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities launch ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities launches new academic journals to de ..

8 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits Muraqqabat Police Station

Saif bin Zayed visits Muraqqabat Police Station

37 minutes ago
 MBRSG organises internship programme for Kazakh Ma ..

MBRSG organises internship programme for Kazakh Master students

38 minutes ago
 General Women&#039;s Union: Clear footprints in wo ..

General Women&#039;s Union: Clear footprints in women&#039;s empowerment journey ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.