All Professional, Examining Bodies Allowed To Conduct Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:06 AM

All professional, examining bodies allowed to conduct exams

As per directions of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), all professional and examining bodies are allowed to conduct their respective examinations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :As per directions of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), all professional and examining bodies are allowed to conduct their respective examinations.

According to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Wednesday, the exams will be conducted in accordance with strict implementation of COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and NCOC guidelines subject to approval of the Ministry of education.

All professional and examination bodies are directed to contact the ministry of education to seek permission for examinations, it added.

They will have to provide the details relating to exams including dates, cities, number of participants and examination centres.

The NOC with SOP details will be issued with in 24 hours after receipt of information, it mentioned.

Pakistan

