All projects to be completed timely: Syed Amin Ul Haque

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that all the projects of Ministry of IT and Telecom will be completed timely and in transparent manner.

He said that Ministry of IT through its attached department Universal Service Fund (USF) is taking initiatives for providing broadband services in distant areas of the country, said a press release issued here.

The Federal Minister was talking to Zubaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Defence Production, who called on him at his office here Thursday. Ministry of IT's projects for providing broadband services in far-flung areas of the country were discussed during the meeting.

The Minister said that a few days ago contracts were awarded for providing broadband services in faraway areas of Sindh and Balochistan. He said that Ministry of IT is committed for broadband penetration in the country.

The Federal Minister for Defence Production lauded Ministry of IT's steps for provision of broadband services across the country and said that provision of the broadband services in remote areas of the country especially Balochistan will be a blessing for the people of those areas.