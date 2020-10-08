UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Projects To Be Completed Timely: Syed Amin Ul Haque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

All projects to be completed timely: Syed Amin Ul Haque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that all the projects of Ministry of IT and Telecom will be completed timely and in transparent manner.

He said that Ministry of IT through its attached department Universal Service Fund (USF) is taking initiatives for providing broadband services in distant areas of the country, said a press release issued here.

The Federal Minister was talking to Zubaida Jalal, Federal Minister for Defence Production, who called on him at his office here Thursday. Ministry of IT's projects for providing broadband services in far-flung areas of the country were discussed during the meeting.

The Minister said that a few days ago contracts were awarded for providing broadband services in faraway areas of Sindh and Balochistan. He said that Ministry of IT is committed for broadband penetration in the country.

The Federal Minister for Defence Production lauded Ministry of IT's steps for provision of broadband services across the country and said that provision of the broadband services in remote areas of the country especially Balochistan will be a blessing for the people of those areas.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Board of Governors ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary of Depar ..

1 minute ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Kuwait&#039;s new Crown Pr ..

16 minutes ago

High Tech Special Economic Zone status approved fo ..

1 hour ago

NAB writes letter to FIA to place Nawaz Sharif on ..

1 hour ago

US election campaigns seek voters’ data for demo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.