All protective embankments are strong & expected flood water will pass smoothly: Dharejo

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Commerce and Industries, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, visited Aqil Agani, Moria Loop, and Nusrat Loop (Bands) embankments in Larkana and reviewed the situation in detail on Saturday.

On this occasion, the Chief Engineer Sukkur briefed the Provincial Minister for Commerce and Industries through charts and maps about the embankments, the possible flood situation, and the preparations made.

Talking to the media, Provincial Minister for Commerce and Industries Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that although an alert has been issued regarding the possible floodwater coming from Punjab, it is hoped that less water will reach Sindh.

He added that the administration has already been alerted, and complete preparations have been made to deal with the flood.

He further said that President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and the entire leadership are constantly monitoring the situation.

He said that in the coming days, the flood flow from Punjab will enter Sindh through Guddu Barrage, which is estimated at 700,000 to 800,000 cusecs of water.

He further added that even if more rains occur, there is no need to panic, as all protective embankments are strong, and it is expected that the water will pass smoothly and at present, there is no danger.

The Provincial Minister for Commerce and Industries said that the next 72 hours are very important regarding the situation. He added that all arrangements to deal with the flood have been completed, and the government is taking every possible step.

On this occasion, Commissioner Larkana Division, Tahir Hussain Sangi, while talking, said that people living in the riverine (Katcha) areas have been informed about the possible flood, and in this regard, the district administration is also in contact with elected representatives so that this possible flood can be dealt with effectively.

He further said that it has also been decided that during the upcoming polio campaign, along with administering polio drops to children under five years, preventive vaccinations against various diseases will also be given, keeping in view the possible flood. He added that protective measures will also be taken to safeguard livestock from diseases.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Khair Muhammad Sheikh, Buland Khan Junejo, Commissioner Larkana Division Tahir Hussain Sangi, District Council Chairman Ejaz Ahmed Laghari, Vice Chairman District Council Asadullah Bhutto, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa, and other concerned officers were also present.