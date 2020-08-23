All provinces on board about same syllabus for all: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Sunday said the government had taken on-board to all provinces regarding formulating single national curriculum policy as all provincial governments were on same page for the purpose.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the federal government consulted with all provinces about the unified syllabus.

The minister said the government had taken services of the best people of the country who had great expertise for formulating the syllabus, adding some people were criticising on it without reading the syllabus.

He said an act which passed in 2017, mentioned that Quran (Holy Book) would be taught to the students and the government wanted to teach the best Islamic education in the educational institutions.

Shafqat Mehmood said the whole nation was being divided in to different education systems from last 72 years but the present government was going to introduce a unified curriculum policy in the first time in the country, adding it would be implemented on the government, private schools and seminaries ( Madrassas) at the same time.

He said it was first step by the government towards eliminating of social discrimination among the people.

To another query, he said provincials governments were taking initiatives for up-grading school system and improving capabilities or capacities of teachers as well.

He said the government had formulated a best syllabus from O and A levels to facilitate the students.