All Provinces Playing Role In National Development: Aslam Iqbal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 08:19 PM
Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday said all the provinces were playing their role for progress and development of the country
Addressing the passing-out parade of Rescue-1122 academy here at Thokar Niaz Baig, he said the development of Balochistan would bring progress to the entire country.
He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power with a reforms agenda. It was promoting transparency and corruption-free culture as all matters were being dealt with in a transparent manner, he added.
The Punjab government, he said, was working with a commitment to improve the quality of life of the common man.