UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Provinces Playing Role In National Development: Aslam Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 08:19 PM

All provinces playing role in national development: Aslam Iqbal

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday said all the provinces were playing their role for progress and development of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday said all the provinces were playing their role for progress and development of the country.

Addressing the passing-out parade of Rescue-1122 academy here at Thokar Niaz Baig, he said the development of Balochistan would bring progress to the entire country.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power with a reforms agenda. It was promoting transparency and corruption-free culture as all matters were being dealt with in a transparent manner, he added.

The Punjab government, he said, was working with a commitment to improve the quality of life of the common man.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government Of Punjab Punjab Man Progress All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai toStage Middle East’s First Interschool Es ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends first graduation cerem ..

20 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed briefed on safety and protection st ..

20 minutes ago

Sindh set to take first innings lead against North ..

25 minutes ago

Riyadh Invites Russia to Use Saudi Ports to Access ..

55 seconds ago

11 drugs pushers held with 14.9 kg chars in Sialko ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.