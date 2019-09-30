All provinces playing role in national development: Aslam Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday said all the provinces were playing their role for progress and development of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday said all the provinces were playing their role for progress and development of the country.

Addressing the passing-out parade of Rescue-1122 academy here at Thokar Niaz Baig, he said the development of Balochistan would bring progress to the entire country.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power with a reforms agenda. It was promoting transparency and corruption-free culture as all matters were being dealt with in a transparent manner, he added.

The Punjab government, he said, was working with a commitment to improve the quality of life of the common man.