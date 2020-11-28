UrduPoint.com
All Provincial Govts Bound To Implement NCOC Decisions: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 09:44 PM

All provincial govts bound to implement NCOC decisions: Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said all the provincial governments were bound to implement the decisions taken by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) including ban on the large public gatherings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said all the provincial governments were bound to implement the decisions taken by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) including ban on the large public gatherings.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the political gatherings were a major source of coronavirus spread and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not being permitted for public meetings to contain the pandemic.

The minister said all the stakeholders were taking unified decisions by evolving consensus to fight against the coronavirus and also urging the people to adopt the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said the opposition held their power show in Peshawar which caused the surge in COVID-19 cases. If the PDM would hold political gathering in Multan then the cases of virus would increase there as well, he added.

He said yet the government had not used force to disperse the PDM workers in its any power show, but it was moral responsibility of the PDM leadership to show responsibility and avoid gatherings.

He asked the opposition parties, especially Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to avoid doing politics on the coronavirus as it was the matter of human lives.

