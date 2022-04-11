All PTI lawmakers ready to resign from Sindh assembly: Khurrum Sher Zaman

PTI Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman on Monday said that all PTI MPAs were ready to resign from Sindh Assembly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :PTI Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman on Monday said that all PTI MPAs were ready to resign from Sindh Assembly.

He said, 'Sindh assembly's seats are of Imran Khan.'He said that they would act upon the directives whenever their leader asked them for the resignation from PA seats .