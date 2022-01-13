Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that all members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and parliamentarians were fully supporting the Prime Minister's policies made for resolving common man issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ): The PTI is fully united and standing behind the Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

"We are going to pass the finance bill and the Opposition should not be worried in that regard," he stated. Commenting on Pervez Khattak and PM's meeting, he said it was a routine meeting between the Defence Minister and PTI leadership.

He said that all the members had held meetings with PM and discussed the issues of their respective Constituencies.

Pervez Khattak, he said had also made interaction with PM and apprised him about the matters of natural gas products. He made it clear that natural gas resources were depleting every year in the country and we were formulating a policy regarding new gas connection.

He further stated, we were bound to supply natural gas to industrial and fertilizer sectors for smooth flow of system. Appreciating the vision of PTI government for taking the country forward despite COVID pandemic, he said, Pakistan's exports, remittances, health card system, and PM's housing project, were showing positive results. He added that loan distribution amounting to Rs 40 billionhad been made for construction of small houses for people of low income group.