UrduPoint.com

All PTI Members, Parliamentarians Endorse PM's Policies For Resolving People's Problems: Farrukh Habib

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 09:57 PM

All PTI members, parliamentarians endorse PM's policies for resolving people's problems: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that all members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and parliamentarians were fully supporting the Prime Minister's policies made for resolving common man issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that all members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and parliamentarians were fully supporting the Prime Minister's policies made for resolving common man issues. The PTI is fully united and standing behind the Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

"We are going to pass the finance bill and the Opposition should not be worried in that regard," he stated. Commenting on Pervez Khattak and PM's meeting, he said it was a routine meeting between the Defence Minister and PTI leadership.

He said that all the members had held meetings with PM and discussed the issues of their respective Constituencies.

Pervez Khattak, he said had also made interaction with PM and apprised him about the matters of natural gas products. He made it clear that natural gas resources were depleting every year in the country and we were formulating a policy regarding new gas connection.

He further stated, we were bound to supply natural gas to industrial and fertilizer sectors for smooth flow of system. Appreciating the vision of PTI government for taking the country forward despite COVID pandemic, he said, Pakistan's exports, remittances, health card system, and PM's housing project, were showing positive results. He added that loan distribution amounting to Rs 40 billionhad been made for construction of small houses for people of low income group.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Defence Minister Pervez Khattak Exports Man Gas TV All Government Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Finland Registers First COVID-Related Child Death ..

Finland Registers First COVID-Related Child Death - Reports

28 seconds ago
 Turkey Mulls Russia's Proposal to Use 'Sea Launch' ..

Turkey Mulls Russia's Proposal to Use 'Sea Launch' Platform for Space Flights - ..

29 seconds ago
 Rs 258 bln to be incurred on EVMs, Election Commis ..

Rs 258 bln to be incurred on EVMs, Election Commission of Pakistan told

30 seconds ago
 Govt to retain tax exemptions on laptops, solar pa ..

Govt to retain tax exemptions on laptops, solar panels, bread, milk: Shaukat Tar ..

32 seconds ago
 Crackdown against land grabbers; 15 arrested over ..

Crackdown against land grabbers; 15 arrested over illegal construction

33 seconds ago
 England cuts Covid isolation period to boost econo ..

England cuts Covid isolation period to boost economy

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.