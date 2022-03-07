All PTI parliamentarians firmly stand with leadership: Ali Muhammad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said there might be disagreements within a party but it did not mean that the party members or ministers were against the leadership.

All members of assemblies belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and leaders firmly stood with Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said both Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen were assets of the PTI.

The difference of opinion among the members of a party was the beauty of democracy.

The PTI was a democratic party where its each member could express his opinion freely, he added.

He cited that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif had differences on many issues, and like was the case of other PML-N leaders.

To a question, the minister said they had no threat fro the so-called trust move of the opposition.