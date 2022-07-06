UrduPoint.com

All Public Entities Responsible To Protect Children Against Exploitation, Harassment: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2022 | 07:15 PM

All public entities responsible to protect children against exploitation, harassment: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare Anwer Zaib Khan on Wednesday said that all public departments were responsible to protect children against exploitation and harassment while KP child protection and welfare commission and social welfare were doing utmost efforts to protect children rights

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare Anwer Zaib Khan on Wednesday said that all public departments were responsible to protect children against exploitation and harassment while KP child protection and welfare commission and social welfare were doing utmost efforts to protect children rights.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of a training workshop on Child Protection Case Management and Referral System, he said that under the 18th constitutional amendment the provincial government was doing legislation to ensure child protection and their rights.

He said that KP government had introduced KP Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010, which was drafted as per the requirements of UN convention (UNCRC) and acknowledged by all sections of the society.

He appreciated the training workshop initiative and said that it would help in capacity building of the different departments to understand the issue of harassment against children and measures to curb the menace.

At the end of the workshop, the Chief Protection Officer Ejaz Khan, and others also addressed the participants and the minister distributed certificates among them.

