All Public, Private Colleges To Reopen On Monday

Sat 29th May 2021 | 02:37 PM

Punjab Higher Education department has issued a notification for reopening of all private and government colleges in the province from May 31, with strict implementation of Covid-19.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2021) All public and private colleges would reopen on Monday, Punjab Higher education Department (HED) said.

Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) issued a notification for reopening of all private and government colleges in the province from May 31 (Monday) with strict implementation of corona SOPs.

“Private and government colleges will be reopened across the province except in Khanewal and Rahim Yar Khan (RYK) as both districts have a higher coronavirus positively ratio,” said HED Secretary Nadeem Mehboob.

Earlier, the Punjab Education Minister already announced the reopening of schools from June 7 and the provincial government has set a target to inoculate public and private teachers before the reopening of the schools.

Murad Raas was talking to the media after the inauguration of a vaccine centre only for teachers at Wahdat Road in Lahore.

Moreover, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government also announced plans to open schools in five more districts of the province from May 31 (Monday) including Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu and Haripur. As many as 21 KP districts have already resumed educational activities as Covid-19 cases ratio dropped in these districts.

