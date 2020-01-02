UrduPoint.com
All Punjab One Bike Club Inaugurated

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 09:29 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Tourism and Development Corporation of Punjab on Thursday formally inaugurated the All Punjab One Bike Club to promote biking tourism.

According to TDCP sources here, the club would provide one platform to young and vintage bikers and this would also help them in visiting beautiful tourist places across the Punjab on bikes to promote these tourist spots.

Sources said the TDCP was committed in providing people best tourism opportunities.

