All rainwater drains being cleaned before monsoon: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Saturday said that before the expected monsoon, all the rainwater drains in the city are being cleaned on an emergency basis to reopen them and ensure that no drain should remain choked

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Saturday said that before the expected monsoon, all the rainwater drains in the city are being cleaned on an emergency basis to reopen them and ensure that no drain should remain choked.

The obstacles in the flow of rain water are removed and the efforts of the administration to save the city from rain trouble would be fruitful, he added.

He expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to District Central here.

Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem, Director Technical Services KMC Mazhar Khan, Director Sanitation KMC besides officers of other concerned agencies were also present on the occasion.

They visited Nala Gujar Nala, KDA Chowrangi, Hyderi, Qalandaria Chowk, Sakhi Hassan Cemetery, Shadman, Nagan Chowrangi, Godhra Camp, Buffer Zone, Liaquatabad Federal B Area, Shara-e-Pakistan and Noorjahan Shara.

The Commissioner Karachi was briefed regarding the issue.

The Commissioner Karachi issued immediate orders to the Water and Sewerage board for the collection of sewage water on Main Road Shara Pakistan from Karimabad to Ayesha Manzil.

Commissioner Karachi said that special measures are being taken for smooth drainage of water in places where there was a general complaint of accumulation of water in highways and residential areas.

Relevant local bodies and development agencies should ensure the availability of machinery and deployment of staff as soon as possible and before the rains, he told.