UrduPoint.com

All Rainwater Drains Being Cleaned Before Monsoon: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2022 | 06:54 PM

All rainwater drains being cleaned before monsoon: Commissioner

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Saturday said that before the expected monsoon, all the rainwater drains in the city are being cleaned on an emergency basis to reopen them and ensure that no drain should remain choked

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Saturday said that before the expected monsoon, all the rainwater drains in the city are being cleaned on an emergency basis to reopen them and ensure that no drain should remain choked.

The obstacles in the flow of rain water are removed and the efforts of the administration to save the city from rain trouble would be fruitful, he added.

He expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to District Central here.

Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem, Director Technical Services KMC Mazhar Khan, Director Sanitation KMC besides officers of other concerned agencies were also present on the occasion.

They visited Nala Gujar Nala, KDA Chowrangi, Hyderi, Qalandaria Chowk, Sakhi Hassan Cemetery, Shadman, Nagan Chowrangi, Godhra Camp, Buffer Zone, Liaquatabad Federal B Area, Shara-e-Pakistan and Noorjahan Shara.

The Commissioner Karachi was briefed regarding the issue.

The Commissioner Karachi issued immediate orders to the Water and Sewerage board for the collection of sewage water on Main Road Shara Pakistan from Karimabad to Ayesha Manzil.

Commissioner Karachi said that special measures are being taken for smooth drainage of water in places where there was a general complaint of accumulation of water in highways and residential areas.

Relevant local bodies and development agencies should ensure the availability of machinery and deployment of staff as soon as possible and before the rains, he told.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Water Visit Road All From Rains

Recent Stories

China to offer $7.5 million humanitarian aid to qu ..

China to offer $7.5 million humanitarian aid to quake-hit Afghanistan

38 seconds ago
 Two quacks booked

Two quacks booked

39 seconds ago
 DC Charsadda Football League kicks off

DC Charsadda Football League kicks off

41 seconds ago
 PTI demands security for Imran Khan during camping ..

PTI demands security for Imran Khan during camping for by-polls in Lahore

1 hour ago
 Former govt put state institutions into economic c ..

Former govt put state institutions into economic crisis: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 Emirates to operate extra flights for upcoming Haj ..

Emirates to operate extra flights for upcoming Hajj season

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.