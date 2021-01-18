'All rallies will reach Islamabad by 1pm tomorrow,' says Fazl ur Rehman

(@fidahassanain)

PDM Chief Maulana has announced the road map for rallies and protests in coming days and finally will decide to take out long march that they against the ruling PTI.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2021d) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said that all rallies would reach at 1:00 pm tomorrow.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said that the supporters from the nearby areas of Federal capital would take part in tomorrow sit-in outside Election Commission of Pakistan, and not from the all corners of the country.

"We shall hold a big public gathering at Liaqat Bagh on Feb 5," said PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman--who is also Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI_F).

He expressed these words while addressing a joint-press conference with PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz in Islamabad on Monday (today).

Maulana Fazl said that they were democratic people and their reforms were in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

"I believe that they shoud go into electoral process through their united way," said Maulana Fazl, pointing out that they would continue to struggle for democracy in the country.

"We are heading forward with unity," he further said.

He also said that they were holding protest outside ECP office in Islamabad by tomorrow. He stated that power of "proof" and "argument" was always considered.

"We can't allow ECP to linger on decision of this case," he added.