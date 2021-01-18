UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'All Rallies Will Reach Islamabad By 1pm Tomorrow,' Says Fazl Ur Rehman

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 05:04 PM

'All rallies will reach Islamabad by 1pm tomorrow,' says Fazl ur Rehman

PDM Chief Maulana has announced the road map for rallies and protests in coming days and finally will decide to take out long march that they against the ruling PTI.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2021d) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said that all rallies would reach at 1:00 pm tomorrow.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said that the supporters from the nearby areas of Federal capital would take part in tomorrow sit-in outside Election Commission of Pakistan, and not from the all corners of the country.

"We shall hold a big public gathering at Liaqat Bagh on Feb 5," said PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman--who is also Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI_F).

He expressed these words while addressing a joint-press conference with PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz in Islamabad on Monday (today).

Maulana Fazl said that they were democratic people and their reforms were in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

"I believe that they shoud go into electoral process through their united way," said Maulana Fazl, pointing out that they would continue to struggle for democracy in the country.

"We are heading forward with unity," he further said.

He also said that they were holding protest outside ECP office in Islamabad by tomorrow. He stated that power of "proof" and "argument" was always considered.

"We can't allow ECP to linger on decision of this case," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Protest Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Bagh All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Tapal Tea becomes official Tea Partner of Pakistan ..

50 seconds ago

Emirates Group rolls out COVID-19 vaccination prog ..

15 minutes ago

Minister for formulating policy for posts of build ..

3 minutes ago

Fair price flour stalls set up to provide wheat f ..

3 minutes ago

Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari exhorts expats to avo ..

3 minutes ago

Chance to grab early WC super league points

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.