Open Menu

All Rawalpindi Restaurant Association Announces To Support Ban On Single-use Plastics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 06:40 PM

All Rawalpindi Restaurant Association announces to support ban on single-use plastics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The delegation of All Rawalpindi Restaurant, Hotels and Bakers Association on Wednesday announced their support for ban on single-use plastics in a meeting with Director General Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah.

President All Pakistan Restaurant Joint Action Committee Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry, Chairman Mumtaz Ahmed and other core committee members participated in the meeting, a news release said.

Director General Pak-EPA Farzana Altaf Shah gave a briefing on the new law regarding single-use plastics.

President All Pakistan Restaurant Joint Action Committee Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry said, "We will not use disposable plastic plates and spoons inside the restaurants.

Moreover, no item prohibited by the EPA shall be used in dining." He assured that the guidelines mentioned by the EPA would be strictly implemented. He added that the government should take steps to provide alternatives to plastic items.

The import procedure should also be simplified, so that substitutes with higher prices could be made available at reasonable prices, Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry said.

"It is the responsibility of all of us to clean Pakistan from environmental pollution, which will be strictly followed," Chairman Mumtaz Ahmed said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Rawalpindi All From Government

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Adventur ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Adventures team&#039;s plans, projects

12 minutes ago
 Shoaib, Sania divorce rumors echo on social media

Shoaib, Sania divorce rumors echo on social media

36 minutes ago
 SC rejects plea against formation of full court fo ..

SC rejects plea against formation of full court for hearing of military courts

52 minutes ago
 Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orang ..

Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orange line train stations

1 hour ago
 FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Fo ..

FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Four Years: NA informed

2 hours ago
 Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with U ..

Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with UAEFA&#039;s implementation of ..

2 hours ago
Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to es ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to establish sustainable logistics ..

2 hours ago
 MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer sc ..

MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer science graduate programmes

2 hours ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&# ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&#039; with Sultan Al Neyadi

2 hours ago
 MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp ..

MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects dur ..

UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects during High-Level Consultations C ..

3 hours ago
 Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher ..

Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher Committee on Fujairah Plan 202 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan