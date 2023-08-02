All Rawalpindi Restaurant Association announces to support ban on single-use plastics

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The delegation of All Rawalpindi Restaurant, Hotels and Bakers Association on Wednesday announced their support for ban on single-use plastics in a meeting with Director General Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah.

President All Pakistan Restaurant Joint Action Committee Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry, Chairman Mumtaz Ahmed and other core committee members participated in the meeting, a news release said.

Director General Pak-EPA Farzana Altaf Shah gave a briefing on the new law regarding single-use plastics.

President All Pakistan Restaurant Joint Action Committee Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry said, "We will not use disposable plastic plates and spoons inside the restaurants.

Moreover, no item prohibited by the EPA shall be used in dining." He assured that the guidelines mentioned by the EPA would be strictly implemented. He added that the government should take steps to provide alternatives to plastic items.

The import procedure should also be simplified, so that substitutes with higher prices could be made available at reasonable prices, Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry said.

"It is the responsibility of all of us to clean Pakistan from environmental pollution, which will be strictly followed," Chairman Mumtaz Ahmed said.