All Received Hajj Forms Include Signatures, Thumbs Impressions On Finality Of Prophethood Affidavit: Noor Ul Haq Qadri

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor ul Haq Qadri Monday told the National Assembly that around 150,000 Hajj forms, submitted to the ministry till to date, had signatures and thumbs impressions on all affidavit of Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (Finality of Prophethood Peace Be Upon Him).

Replying to a calling attention notice at the floor of the lower house of the Parliament, he said he had checked all the forms, submitted by the intending Hujjaj in the various banks enclosing affidavit of Finality of Prophethood.

Qadri said he had asked the officials concerned to take him in loop before making any significant change in the Hajj application form.

He, however, declared that there was no bad intention behind the move as it was made for convenience of the people.

He said the 14-page Hajj form had been simplified into only two parts adding one part was still containing oath of the Finality of the Prophethood. "Khatam-e-Nabuwwat was the fundamental faith in our religion," he said.

The minister also informed the House that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also expressed the concerns over the issue. However, he said, the prime minister was informed about the issue in detail that no change had been made in the form.

Qadri thanked all the movers of the calling attention notice and said faith of all the Muslims were not completed without the Finality of the Prophethood.

Later, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said the committee of the House would be formed as there was no compromise on the Finality of Prophethood.

