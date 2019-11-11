UrduPoint.com
All Regional Economies Performing Except For Pakistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:38 PM

Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said growth rate of all regional countries is improving except for Pakistan

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th November, 2019) Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said growth rate of all regional countries is improving except for Pakistan.Improving growth is reducing poverty in all regional economies but inflation and eroded buying power in Pakistan is resulting in poverty, health issues, stunted growth, and other serious issues, he said.Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that almost forty percent of the global children population with stunted growth lives in Pakistan will be a burden in the future.

The former minister noted that inequality in increasing globally and in Pakistan because the policymakers are more inclined towards the welfare of the wealthy which also reflect in their policies and budgets.The majority of the countries are facing the concentration of wealth in few hands which if discouraged will improve the lives of the majority and trigger rapid growth.He said that distribution of wealth is not practiced anywhere in the world except for few welfare states while employing tools as poverty and unemployment to control majority has become a norm.

Your Thoughts and Comments

