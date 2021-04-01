UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Registered COVID-19 Vaccines Effective : Dr.Faisal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:49 PM

All registered COVID-19 vaccines effective : Dr.Faisal

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Thursday that all the registered anti corona virus vaccines were effective

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Thursday that all the registered anti corona virus vaccines were effective .

Talking to a private news channel, he said according to current situation of the pandemic that third wave of the COVID-19 could be prolonged.

He said the government wanted to provide anti coronavirus vaccine to everyone free of cost, adding more than 850,000 people had been vaccinated and front line health workers were topmost priority.

The SAPM said 15 per cent death ratio was registered of those who were more than 80 years old.

Replying to a question, he said a less numbers of children were infected from coronavirus in the country.

Dr.Faisal Sultan said 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had reached in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Fatwa Council reviews Fiqh of fasting

6 minutes ago

Suu Kyi accused of breaking colonial-era official ..

2 minutes ago

ADC visits Sujwal city, fine imposed on profiteers ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey logs most infections since start of pandemi ..

3 minutes ago

Canadians say just as productive working from home ..

3 minutes ago

Seven private member bills introduced in NA

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.