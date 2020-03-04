All registered labourers to be issued social security cards: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Niazi

Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Niazi said that all registered labourers would be issued social security cards

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Niazi said that all registered labourers would be issued social security cards.

Recently, there are one million registered labourers in the province. However, only 450,000 labourers have social security cards, he said this while talking to labourers during his visit to city, here on Wednesday.

The provincial minister observed that a social security portal would also be introduced very soon.

Similarly, the government expedited the process for issuance of the social security cards to the remaining labourers. Labourers will avail different facilities in line with social security cards.

The provincial minister stated that government was committed to provide every possible facility to labourers.

The minister also inspected Social Security Hospital and reviewed different facilities in the healthcare centre.

Provincial Minister also apprised that the government gave approval of cardiac block in the hospital. Similarly, Rs 83.7 millions are being spent on purchase of modern machinery for the hospital. The government also increased salaries of specialists doctors of the hospital. An ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) specialist will also be deputed in the hospital within next few days, he stated.

The minister also inquired about the health of the patients in different wards.

The patients expressed satisfaction over treatment facilities.

Ansar Majeed also planted a tree in line with PM's Clean Green Pakistan vision. He remarked that Clean and Green Pakistan was of vital importance for safeguarding the coming generations.

On this occasion, officials of Labour and Social Welfare Department were also present.