All rejected parties gathered to protect interests: Bilal Ijaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhry Bilal Ijaz on Friday said that all rejected political parties had gathered to protect their own interests as they had nothing to do with the people's problems.

The people of the country had well recognized way of politics of these parties of the opposition who were only getting united to defend their looted wealth, he said talking to APP.

Commenting on Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s public gathering in Gujranwala, he said all parties of the opposition jointly could not attract good number of participants despite big claims.

He said a thin participation by the people was self evident that these parties had badly lost support and confidence of the people.

Bilal Ijaz said the PTI government was not afraid of alliance of the opposition as the people were supporting the PTI led government which would complete its five year term.