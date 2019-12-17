All religions teach lesson of peace, love, harmony: Qasim Naveed

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naved Qamar has said all religions teach lesson of hope, love, harmony and brotherhood.

This he said in a ceremony organised in connection with the Christmas celebrations at Goethe Institute Karachi by Umeed Gah Rehabilitation Welfare Trust, said a statement here on Tuesday.

Qasim Naveed Qamar said no doubt special children have great potential and they just need proper guidance along with opportunities to exhibit their talents.

He assured the management of Umeed Gah Rehabilitation Welfare Trust his full support in its cause.

Special Children of Umeed Gah Rehabilitation Welfare Trust presented tableaus on the occasion.

Dr. Farhan Esa of Esa Laboratories, President Umeed Gah Rehabilitation Welfare Trust Salma Bahadur and others were also present.