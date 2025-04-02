All reservation of coalition partner to be removed through talks: Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday said that all reservation of coalition partner regarding canals would be removed through negotiations.

No one is snatching water rights of the provinces, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The provinces are getting their water share as per formula and rules, he said. He, however said that Pakistan Peoples Party should bring their suggestions into the session of council of common interest (CCI), for discussion.

In reply to a question about use of flood water, he said, there is a need to build more dams to reserve

the flood water from wastage.