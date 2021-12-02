All reservations of alliance in Punjab to be addressed soon: Spokesperson Hassan Khawar

Spokesperson of Punjab Government Hassan Khawar on Thursday said that all the reservations of the government's alliance would be addressed in the Punjab before the Local Body election in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of Punjab Government Hassan Khawar on Thursday said that all the reservations of the government's alliance would be addressed in the Punjab before the Local Body election in the province.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that local body election would be held through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and all suggestions of the alliance party would be discussed in the appropriate forum.

Punjab government was wanted to hold the local body election on time with transparent and fair process, he added.

The Federal government would provide all funds and facilities to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the purpose.