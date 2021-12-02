UrduPoint.com

All Reservations Of Alliance In Punjab To Be Addressed Soon: Spokesperson Hassan Khawar

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 08:47 PM

All reservations of alliance in Punjab to be addressed soon: Spokesperson Hassan Khawar

Spokesperson of Punjab Government Hassan Khawar on Thursday said that all the reservations of the government's alliance would be addressed in the Punjab before the Local Body election in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of Punjab Government Hassan Khawar on Thursday said that all the reservations of the government's alliance would be addressed in the Punjab before the Local Body election in the province.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that local body election would be held through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and all suggestions of the alliance party would be discussed in the appropriate forum.

Punjab government was wanted to hold the local body election on time with transparent and fair process, he added.

The Federal government would provide all funds and facilities to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the purpose.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Government Of Punjab Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Alliance All Government

Recent Stories

Legislative Wins Fail to Boost Biden With 45% Vote ..

Legislative Wins Fail to Boost Biden With 45% Voter Disapproval of Job Performan ..

3 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Made Minsk Hostile to Kiev After His St ..

Lukashenko Made Minsk Hostile to Kiev After His Statement on Crimea - Kuleba

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine Poses No Threat to Russia Despite Latter's ..

Ukraine Poses No Threat to Russia Despite Latter's Disinformation Campaign - Bli ..

3 minutes ago
 Over 6 in 10 Lebanese Want to Leave Country, Recor ..

Over 6 in 10 Lebanese Want to Leave Country, Record High in 12 Years of Surveys ..

3 minutes ago
 UK to Treat Domestic Abuse, Sexual Offenses as Ser ..

UK to Treat Domestic Abuse, Sexual Offenses as Seriously as Knife Crime - Govern ..

3 minutes ago
 Omicron Brings Uncertainties, OPEC+ to Monitor Sit ..

Omicron Brings Uncertainties, OPEC+ to Monitor Situation - Novak

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.