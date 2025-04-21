All Reservations Regarding Water Distribution To Be Resolved Through Talks.: Dr Tariq
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 10:32 PM
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday highlighted that all reservations regarding water distribution would be resolved through talks
Political parties should use the parliamentary forum for discussing public interest matters, he said while talking to a private television channel.
There is a mechanism of water distribution system among the provinces would be respected, ensuring that each province's rights are protected, he said.
In reply to a question about farmers and wheat prices, he said that government is making all out efforts to facilitate the
farmer community.
Commenting on Fazal ur Rehman’s political movement for making alliance, he said political alliances are part of the democratic system. He made it clear that we have no worries regarding formation of new alliances.
To a question about Palestine issue, he said the government is playing role and raising the Palestine issue at all important forums.
