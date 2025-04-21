Open Menu

All Reservations Regarding Water Distribution To Be Resolved Through Talks.: Dr Tariq

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 10:32 PM

All reservations regarding water distribution to be resolved through talks.: Dr Tariq

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday highlighted that all reservations regarding water distribution would be resolved through talks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday highlighted that all reservations regarding water distribution would be resolved through talks.

Political parties should use the parliamentary forum for discussing public interest matters, he said while talking to a private television channel.

There is a mechanism of water distribution system among the provinces would be respected, ensuring that each province's rights are protected, he said.

In reply to a question about farmers and wheat prices, he said that government is making all out efforts to facilitate the

farmer community.

Commenting on Fazal ur Rehman’s political movement for making alliance, he said political alliances are part of the democratic system. He made it clear that we have no worries regarding formation of new alliances.

To a question about Palestine issue, he said the government is playing role and raising the Palestine issue at all important forums.

Recent Stories

Aurangzeb briefs Deloitte on macroeconomic outlook

Aurangzeb briefs Deloitte on macroeconomic outlook

1 minute ago
 Fire erupts in school van, children remain unharme ..

Fire erupts in school van, children remain unharmed

3 minutes ago
 Rwandan FM, Commerce minister explore cooperation ..

Rwandan FM, Commerce minister explore cooperation in trade, investment, tourism

3 minutes ago
 Rehana Roohi’s fifth poetry collection Launch at ..

Rehana Roohi’s fifth poetry collection Launch at ACP

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Rwanda discuss shipping line plan to boo ..

Pakistan, Rwanda discuss shipping line plan to boost regional trade integration

3 minutes ago
 Govt’s consistent policies pull country from eco ..

Govt’s consistent policies pull country from economic quagmire: Federal Minist ..

3 minutes ago
DC Hub reviews security measures for polio workers

DC Hub reviews security measures for polio workers

3 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer emphasizes boosting halal meat export ..

Rana Tanveer emphasizes boosting halal meat exports

7 minutes ago
 Establishment of SEZs in Hub, Bostan to play key r ..

Establishment of SEZs in Hub, Bostan to play key role in Balochistan development ..

3 minutes ago
 IHC returns services of two judges to PHC

IHC returns services of two judges to PHC

3 minutes ago
 Pak-China cooperation to expand Pakistan’s econo ..

Pak-China cooperation to expand Pakistan’s economic development capacity

7 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi pr ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi praises Bait-ul-Mal’s efforts ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan