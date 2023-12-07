Open Menu

All Resolutions Approved In The KMC's City Council According To The Agenda: Mayor

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2023 | 11:58 PM

All resolutions approved in the KMC's City Council according to the agenda: Mayor

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that we have got all the resolutions approved according to the agenda, we could have postponed the meeting for an indefinite period, but postponed the meeting until Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that we have got all the resolutions approved according to the agenda, we could have postponed the meeting for an indefinite period, but postponed the meeting until Monday.

He said this while talking to media representatives after the City Council meeting on Thursday.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, PPP parliamentary leader in the City Council Najmi Alam, Chief Whip Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, Jumman Durwan and other representatives were also present.

He said that please come to the issues that Karachi is facing now as Pakistan People's Party believes in the politics of reconciliation, but we will not remain silent if they indulge in mudslinging.

