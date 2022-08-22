All resources be utilized for flood victims: Commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan said on Monday that all available resources should be utilized for possible assistance to the flood victims.

She said this while reviewing meeting of ongoing relief operation in flood-hit areas of district Mianwali and Bhakkar at her office.

Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Muhammad Umair, Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Khurram Shehzad and Additional Commissioner Coordination Farid Ahmed, besides officers of canal, livestock, road and civil defence attended the meeting.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction over the measures adopted for the rehabilitation of flood victims in Mianwali, and directed the authorities concerned to utilize all resources in this regard.

The meeting was told that rivers were flowing normally throughout the division, while there was no threat of flooding in any place, however, in case of heavy rains, the situation of urban flooding likely to be faced.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Umair told the meeting that 27,550 people of 23 villages of Isa Khel Tehsil were affected by flood in river Indus, while standing crops over an area of 2208 acres had also been damaged.

He further said that 216 houses were completely destroyed while 91 houses were partially damaged while 7 people died due to flood.

He said that relief of Rs 800,000 compensate had been given to the families of 7 victims and Rs 1 million each to 4 families of flood victims by the NDMA, while other heirs would also be paid soon.

"Committees were conducting survey to estimate damage to houses and crops due to flood," he added.

Deputy Commissioner Bhakar Khurram Shahzad said that there was no damage due to river water in Bhakkar, however, two children drowned in accumulatedrainwater, while 6 houses were damaged due to rains, which would soon berepaired, he added.