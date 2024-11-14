Open Menu

All Resources Be Utilized For Foolproof Security Of Chinese, Foreign Nationals: IGP

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 09:03 PM

Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has said that all resources should be utilized for the foolproof security of Chinese and foreign nationals and experts.

Supervisory officers must ensure surprise inspections of security arrangements at sensitive offices, CPEC working sites, and other important installations, he added.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that not only the timely completion of challans should be ensured, but there should also be a significant reduction in the backlog of pending challans.

The IG Punjab further emphasized that in view of the smog situation, the crackdown in Lahore and all other districts must be made more effective and swift. Actions should be intensified against the burning of crop residue, waste, factories, brick kilns, and vehicles emitting excessive smoke. Dr. Usman Anwar also stressed that maximum relief should be provided to citizens through police service centers, safety and peace centers, and all community policing projects.

The IG Punjab said that intelligence-based operations should be accelerated to maintain law and order, curb organized crime, and eliminate drugs.

Effective use of welfare resources and funds should be ensured to provide maximum relief to the police force and their families, he added.

Dr. Usman Anwar also instructed that the special initiative police stations' protocols and SOPs should be strictly implemented.

These views were expressed by Dr. Usman Anwar during a video link meeting at the Central Police Office, where the timely completion of challans, security of foreign nationals, anti-smog and crime measures, and performance of service delivery projects were reviewed. All RPOs, CPOs, DPOs, SSPs (Investigation), and senior officers participated via video link and presented briefings on the professional matters.

Additional IG Punjab, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG IAB, Additional IG CTD, Additional IG Operations, DIG Investigation, DIG Operations Punjab, DIG Special Protection Unit, and AIG Operations were also present at the meeting.

