All Resources Be Utilized To Meet Ant-polio Drive Targets: Commissioner
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah has directed the officials concerned to utilize all available resources to achieve targets during the polio campaign.
He made these remarks while presiding over a review meeting at his office here Thursday, where the performance of previous campaigns, security arrangements and preparations for the upcoming drive were discussed in detail.
The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer Jahanzeb Nazir Khan, Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman, District Police Officer Sajad Ahmad Sahabzada, along with officers and representatives from the Health Department, Police, Pakistan Army, EPI, WHO and other relevant departments.
During the meeting, the Commissioner was briefed on the micro-plan and security plan for the polio campaign.
The Commissioner emphasized that, in addition to ensuring the achievement of targets during the campaign, special attention should be given to refusal cases. He directed the police department to ensure full implementation of the security plan to protect the polio teams, so they could carry out their duties conveniently.
Regional Police Officer Jahanzeb Nazir Khan assured that all resources would be utilized to strictly implement the security plan to ensure that the polio teams were able to work without encountering any hindrances or difficulties.
The Commissioner also appealed to all parents to cooperate fully with the polio teams and ensure that their children under the age of five receive polio drops during every campaign.
