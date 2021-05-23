UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Resources Being Used Against Dengue: MPA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 12:37 AM

All resources being used against dengue: MPA

MPA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar said that the government was using all available resources to prevent from dengue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :MPA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar said that the government was using all available resources to prevent from dengue.

However, public cooperation was essential for complete eradication of dengue larvae.

He was leading a dengue awareness walk at Zila Council Chowk while MPA Shakeel Shahid, MPA Firdous Rae, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Pervaiz, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, CEO District Health Authority Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Sipra, District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed, District Coordinator for Infectious Diseases Dr. Zulqarnain, doctors and Lady Health Workers were also present on the occasion.

The walk started from the DHO office and ended at the District Council Chowk.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans for prevention from dengue.

MPA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar said that dengue was a social problem and for prevention of dengue larvae, indoor and outdoor surveillance activities were going on uninterruptedly, which had yielding encouraging results.

He said that steps should be taken to eliminate all sources of dengue breeding through joint efforts.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that homes, offices and the surrounding environment should be kept clean while water should not be left stagnant at any place.

He also distributed pamphlets among motorcyclists and passersby in District Council Chowk.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Muhammad Ali Shakeel All From Government

Recent Stories

185,815 persons vaccinated against corona

3 minutes ago

Dist admin reviews rates of daily use commodities

4 minutes ago

Land worth Rs.10 million retrieved

4 minutes ago

RD Congo's Nyiragongo volcano flares up

4 minutes ago

Pakistan's GDP achieves export related growth rate ..

4 minutes ago

Govt not to make any compromise on accountability: ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.