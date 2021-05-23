All resources being used against dengue: MPA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :MPA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar said that the government was using all available resources to prevent from dengue.

However, public cooperation was essential for complete eradication of dengue larvae.

He was leading a dengue awareness walk at Zila Council Chowk while MPA Shakeel Shahid, MPA Firdous Rae, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Pervaiz, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, CEO District Health Authority Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Sipra, District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed, District Coordinator for Infectious Diseases Dr. Zulqarnain, doctors and Lady Health Workers were also present on the occasion.

The walk started from the DHO office and ended at the District Council Chowk.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans for prevention from dengue.

MPA Chaudhary Lateef Nazar said that dengue was a social problem and for prevention of dengue larvae, indoor and outdoor surveillance activities were going on uninterruptedly, which had yielding encouraging results.

He said that steps should be taken to eliminate all sources of dengue breeding through joint efforts.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that homes, offices and the surrounding environment should be kept clean while water should not be left stagnant at any place.

He also distributed pamphlets among motorcyclists and passersby in District Council Chowk.