Open Menu

All Resources Being Used To Prevent Outbreak Of Epidemics Gwadar: Secretary Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM

All resources being used to prevent outbreak of epidemics Gwadar: Secretary Health

Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan on Tuesday said that measures had been taken to prevent outbreak of any epidemic and improve the situation in the rain-affected areas of Gwadar

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan on Tuesday said that measures had been taken to prevent outbreak of any epidemic and improve the situation in the rain-affected areas of Gwadar.

All resources were being used for the purpose as medical teams consisting of doctors and staff with essential medicines and ambulances were present in the field, he added..

The Secretary Health, who is in Gwadar to monitor the ongoing operation of medical teams, expressed satisfaction over hospital facilities and other services in the area.

He visited District Headquarters Hospital, GDA Hospital, Pak-China Hospital and District Health Office in Gwadar, and Basic Health Unit Shado Band.

Abdullah said there would be no compromise on the provision of medical facilities, including medicines, in the hospitals of Gwadar as majority of the people in the area depended on them.

The Secretary Health said that the teams of Balochistan Health Department were continuously engaged in providing medical facilities in the rain-affected areas.

He added that additional doctors, medical staff and essential medicines had been made available to cope with any untoward situation.

Director General Health Balochistan Dr. Farooq Hot, Manager TB Control Programme Balochistan Dr. Asif Shahwani, Provincial Coordinator Malaria Control Programme Dr Amir Raisani, Deputy Secretary Health Yasir Dashti, DHO Gwadar Dr. Rahim Buledi, MS District Hospital Gwadar Dr Hafeez, DHO Lasbela Dr Hameed, DSMP PPHI and other officials were present on the occasion.

Secretary Health also chaired a meeting regarding the provision of health facilities at GDA Hospital Gwadar. He also took round of various departments of the hospital.

Related Topics

Balochistan Gwadar Lasbela

Recent Stories

Sustainable solution to public problems possible w ..

Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good gove ..

12 minutes ago
 Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected famil ..

Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families

12 minutes ago
 Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, ni ..

Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, nine arrested

12 minutes ago
 Job Fair held at National University of Modern Lan ..

Job Fair held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML)

14 minutes ago
 IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceeding ..

IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration

14 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “Global Security Initiativ ..

14 minutes ago
IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea aga ..

IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman

13 minutes ago
 CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program

CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program

14 minutes ago
 Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation

Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation

12 minutes ago
 BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement ..

BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement in unfair means

12 minutes ago
 Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places i ..

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in Balochistan, KP, Punjab, nor ..

12 minutes ago
 DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi

DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan