All resources being used to protect from coronavirus: Minister

Snday,March 22,2020:Minister Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed has said that all-out resources were being utilised to remain safe from looming coronavirus threat.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements to fight coronavirus in Gujranwala Division.

He emphasised that the Punjab government had made elaborate arrangements for public safety and better facilitation was ensured for its treatment in the province.

He appealed the citizens to fully follow the safety measures and stay in their homes.

The chief minister already issued funds worth eight billion rupees to counter coronavirus threat and latest medical equipment was being procured along-with setting up quarantine facilities in the province.

The minister was told that the district administration had set up quarantine centres and isolation wards in M islam Medical and Dental College Gujranwala.

Minister Housing visited the quarantine centre at District Headquarters Teaching Hospital and expressed satisfaction over the facilities available there.

Setting up of the biggest quarantine centre in Gujranwala district by the voluntary organization, Muslim Hands is an encouraging step which will encourage others to come forward and take steps to fight the coronavirus.