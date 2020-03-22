UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Resources Being Used To Protect From Coronavirus: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 08:40 PM

All resources being used to protect from coronavirus: Minister

Snday,March 22,2020:Minister Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed has said that all-out resources were being utilised to remain safe from looming coronavirus threat.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements to fight coronavirus in Gujranwala Division.

He emphasised that the Punjab government had made elaborate arrangements for public safety and better facilitation was ensured for its treatment in the province.

He appealed the citizens to fully follow the safety measures and stay in their homes.

The chief minister already issued funds worth eight billion rupees to counter coronavirus threat and latest medical equipment was being procured along-with setting up quarantine facilities in the province.

The minister was told that the district administration had set up quarantine centres and isolation wards in M islam Medical and Dental College Gujranwala.

Minister Housing visited the quarantine centre at District Headquarters Teaching Hospital and expressed satisfaction over the facilities available there.

Setting up of the biggest quarantine centre in Gujranwala district by the voluntary organization, Muslim Hands is an encouraging step which will encourage others to come forward and take steps to fight the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Gujranwala March Muslim From Billion Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FANR’s Board of Management discusses Federal Gov ..

57 seconds ago

UAQ Ruler issues resolution exempting establishmen ..

1 hour ago

UAE is the most prepared country for e-learning in ..

2 hours ago

FNC Health Committee remotely discusses draft fede ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat launches business platform for SMBs

3 hours ago

Ministry of Education launches distance learning s ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.