All Resources Being Used To Stop Locust Attack In Bahawalpur Division: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 08:09 PM

All resources being used to stop locust attack in Bahawalpur Division: Commissioner

Commissioner Bahawalpur Divison Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that all available resources are being utilized for the extermination of locust from Bahawalpur division and to stop their procreation in the area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Divison Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that all available resources are being utilized for the extermination of locust from Bahawalpur division and to stop their procreation in the area.

He was presiding over a meeting at Conference Room of his office here today. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Rana Saleem Ahmad, Director Health Bahawalpur Dr Tanveer Hussaina and other concerned officers.

Commissioner said that Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab has provided 28 spray vehicles for locust. He said that camps of spray teams will be set up at various locations in the Cholistan while control rooms will be established at the offices of all the three Deputy Commissioners and Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority.

He directed the concerned officers to be more vigilant against locust and show no negligence in this matter.

